Eastern Oregon University names Sandow to deana s list
Eastern Oregon University named 509 students to the dean's list for the 2017 winter term, including Garrett Sandow, of Red Bluff. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
