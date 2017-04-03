Drug Free Coalition talks underage drug, alcohol abus

Friday Night Live Advisor Adam Zuccato and students from Red Bluff High School talk with the audience about their efforts to reach out to businesses to prevent underage drinking on Tuesday at a town hall meeting held at Red Bluff High School. Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Drug Free Community Coalition hosted a townhall meeting Tuesday in Red Bluff with another scheduled Thursday in Corning to talk about underage drinking and prescription drug abuse.

