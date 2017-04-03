Dr. Robert Quam: Looking for missing sculptures
I chauffered Dr. Chew Fish Yuen of Ukiah and Red Bluff from January 1973 until his passing in late April 1975. During this time I accompanied Dr. Yuen when he donated three gold “slow boat to China” sculptures to three museums in Oroville, Weaverville and the Kelly Griggs House Museum in Red Bluff.
