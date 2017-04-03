Dr. Robert Quam: Looking for missing sculptures

I chauffered Dr. Chew Fish Yuen of Ukiah and Red Bluff from January 1973 until his passing in late April 1975. During this time I accompanied Dr. Yuen when he donated three gold “slow boat to China” sculptures to three museums in Oroville, Weaverville and the Kelly Griggs House Museum in Red Bluff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.