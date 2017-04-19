Death notices: April 19, 2017

Death notices: April 19, 2017

Gedecke: Jeffery Aaron Gedecke, 58, of Red Bluff died Sunday, April 16 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Red Bluff Simple Cremations & Burial Service.

