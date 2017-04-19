David Archuleta announces west coast tour and new album
Platinum-selling musician, David Archuleta, will release his latest Orion, the first in a series of new EPs on May 19. Archuleta's inspiration for the album came from a two-year missionary trip to Chile, is especially reflective on the EP's lead single, "Numb," which you can read more about and view the video here.
