County, cities discuss options for drugs disposal
Red Bluff >> A study session meeting to discuss pharmaceutical drug disposal options was held Tuesday with the Tehama County Board of Supervisors and members of the Tehama, Red Bluff and Corning city councils present. The elected leaders discussed pharmaceutical drugs and sharps disposal programs implemented in other counties in California and the possibility of drafting a disposal program ordinance in Tehama County and its respective cities.
