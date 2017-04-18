Cottage food workshop offered in Red Bluff
The Center for Economic Development along and Shasta College DSN for Agriculture, Water and Environmental Technology will be hosting a free half-day cottage food workshop in Tehama County on Monday, May 1. The workshop will focus on cottage food businesses, which will include local permitting processes and food safety regulations with an emphasis on farmers markets and producing products in the home.
