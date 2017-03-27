Corning City Council approves police ...

Corning City Council approves police grant

Corning >> The Corning Police Department received authorization Tuesday to accept a grant in the amount of $12,717 from the Board of State and Community Corrections to use for Crisis Intervention Training for police patrol staff and establishing a Homeless Outreach Team. The California Department of Finance and the Community Corrections board budgeted $20 million to be distributed amongst California's municipal law enforcement agencies to increase positive outcomes with high-risk populations.

