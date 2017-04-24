Corning Chamber: Ag and nature center to hold barbecue fundraiser

The Olive City Agriculture and Nature Center, 5090 Olive Road, will be hosting a barbecue and fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Events at this Family Fun Day will include a tri-tip barbecue or vegetarian lunch, hay ride tours of the agricultural areas, vernal pools and wetlands, bird viewing, a bounce house for children, horseshoes and bean bag toss. All events and lunch are free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

