Corning Chamber: Ag and nature center to hold barbecue fundraiser
The Olive City Agriculture and Nature Center, 5090 Olive Road, will be hosting a barbecue and fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Events at this Family Fun Day will include a tri-tip barbecue or vegetarian lunch, hay ride tours of the agricultural areas, vernal pools and wetlands, bird viewing, a bounce house for children, horseshoes and bean bag toss. All events and lunch are free, but donations are greatly appreciated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC