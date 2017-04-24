Civil War Days Fracas at Dog Island set for weekend
Red Bluff >> The 13th annual Civil War reenactment will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at Samuel Ayres and Dog Island parks. Visitors can once again appreciate the natural setting of Dog Island, free of modern sights and sounds and eerily reminiscent of the wilderness area of northern Virginia, where some of the Civil War's bloodiest fighting took place in 1863 and 1864.
