City commemorates fallen police officers with Peace Officers Memorial Day May 17

Red Bluff >> The city and community will be observing May 17 as Tehama County Peace Officers Memorial Day in commemoration of those peace officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. A special Peace Officers Memorial ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. May 17 at High Point Assembly Church and is open for all to join.

