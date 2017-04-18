Chili cook-off, warm weather draw crowd

Red Bluff Fire Chief Ray Barber prepares to serve up chili on Saturday at the 22nd annual Red Bluff Round-Up Chili Cook-off held on Washington Street. Red Bluff >> Sunny weather brought out a good crowd, filling Washington Street between Oak and Pine streets Saturday, for the Ron and Shirley Judson Red Bluff Round-Up Chili Cook-off held Saturday.

