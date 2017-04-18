Chili cook-off peoplea s choice, judged winners announced
Red Bluff >> The field of 24 entered in the People's Choice for the annual Ron and Shirley Judson Red Bluff Round-Up Chili Cook-Off was whittled down to just one, with Dignity Health winning the traditional people's choice selected by attendees putting their tickets into the cans of their favorite entry. Saturday's event saw an International Chili Society competition running alongside the People's Choice entered by local businesses and organizations, with 20 entered in red chili, 16 in verdi and 10 in salsa.
