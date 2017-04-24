Adopt-a-Senior to kick off in May
The Senior Nutrition Program is kicking off a special fundraising campaign for the month of May called Adopt-a-Senior. The program serves about 2,300 meals per month and the goal is to raise enough funds to have every senior meal sponsored for $9 per meal during the month of May. Three of the biggest threats of aging are hunger, isolation and loss of independence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Thu
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Tue
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC