96th Annual Red Bluff Round-Up festivities kick off Thursday
Red Bluff >> The 96th Annual Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo is scheduled for April 21-23 at the Tehama District Fairground and the whole city is getting in the western spirit. The annual rodeo and activities attract thousands of visitors to Red Bluff, according to a proclamation given to the Round-Up Tuesday during a City Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Denise
|23
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC