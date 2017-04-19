19-year-old Red Bluff man charge with...

19-year-old Red Bluff man charge with Sunday murder

Red Bluff >> A 19-year-old homeless man was charged with murder Sunday after reports were received at 10:41 a.m. that a man had been stabbed west of the 200 block of White Road near Sand Slough area also known as Spider Island. Jesse Jesus Jacobo of Red Bluff was identified as the suspect and arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Sunday.

