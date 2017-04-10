100 years ago...Proclamation
The address by President Wilson to Congress on Monday last has compelled the world to halt and heed the words of a great man in a great nation; and besides this it has been the rallying token for every citizen of the United States who holds a spark of patriotism. His declaration that patience and good judgment have been exhausted, and that the time for war, forced upon the country, had arrived, is loyally supported by every true citizen of the country, irrespective of color, race, religion or political belief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC