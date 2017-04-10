100 years ago...Proclamation

The address by President Wilson to Congress on Monday last has compelled the world to halt and heed the words of a great man in a great nation; and besides this it has been the rallying token for every citizen of the United States who holds a spark of patriotism. His declaration that patience and good judgment have been exhausted, and that the time for war, forced upon the country, had arrived, is loyally supported by every true citizen of the country, irrespective of color, race, religion or political belief.

