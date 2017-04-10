100 years ago...Home guard is organized
Patriotism and love for the old flag predominated Monday night when the eighty-two men who signed the call for the formation of the Red Bluff Home Guard assembled in the city hall to organize. Judge E. F. Lennon, sponsor for the new organization, called the meeting to order.
