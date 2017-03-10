Woman jumps in moving vehicle to retrieve stolen purse at Walmart, suspects sought
Red Bluff >> A 47-year-old woman jumped into a vehicle Monday through the driver's side window while fighting to retrieve her purse after a 20- to 25-year-old woman stole it outside Walmart. The woman exited Walmart and had walked to her vehicle in the parking lot.
