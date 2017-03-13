Wading pools to be resurfaced at McGl...

Wading pools to be resurfaced at McGlynn Pool to increase safety before opening day

Red Bluff >> The City Council authorized the Parks and Recreation staff on March 7 to move forward with the resurfacing of the auxiliary pools at the McGlynn Pool facility at River Park. City staff will bring the qualified bid to the council at a future meeting for approval of the contract award before construction can begin.

