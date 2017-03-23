VSO News: Open house scheduled in Los Molinos

We are excited to announce the open house for the Los Molinos County Center on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. Our Veterans Services Office satellite office will be in Los Molinos the first and third Monday of the month, from 9-11 a.m. Thank you again to Dick Muench, Tehama County chief probation officer, and all Tehama County department heads who worked so hard to make this county facility possible. They did all the work and invited the VSO office to participate.

