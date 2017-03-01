Unemployment rate increases in January
Red Bluff >> Tehama County's unemployment rate increased by 0.9 percent in January to 7.6 percent, according to data released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. In January there were 25,520 people in the labor work force in the county.
