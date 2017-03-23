Unemployment rate decreases in February
Red Bluff >> Tehama County's unemployment rate decreased slightly by 0.3 percent in February to 7.2 percent, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. In February there were 25,370 people in the labor work force in the county.
