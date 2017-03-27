Twain impressionist to perform Saturday

Red Bluff >> Professional Mark Twain educator and impressionist McAvoy Layne will present his stage show The Ghost of Mark Twain at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Red Bluff's State Theatre. The show will raise funds to support the Red Bluff Spartans Boosters along with a 7:30 p.m. Friday performance at the State by Antsy McClain and the Trailerpark Troubadours.

