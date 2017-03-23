Townleys host fundraising dinner for India
Don and Lisa Townley will present an evening of food, as well as music and memories from their recent trip to India, at 6 p.m. Saturday night at the First Church of God in Red Bluff. Between December and January, the couple spent five weeks ministering in song and testimony in the port city of Visakhapatnam and surrounding communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb '17
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC