Red Bluff >> The Tehama District Fair board of directors chose “Back to Summertime Fun” as 97th annual fair theme, after receiving more than 40 entries during the fair theme contest on Facebook. The fair board chose a combination of two themes, one by Amanda Anderson, who came up with “Back to the Summertime,” and Abbey Hoffman, who suggested “Back to Summer Fun at the Fair.” Both are winners of the contest and will receive three carnival ride wristbands, four general admission tickets and one free parking pass, good for any one day at the fair.

