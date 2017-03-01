Tehama County Supervisors ratify emergency proclamation issued by Sheriffa s Department
Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Supervisors Tuesday ratified the Feb. 23 proclamation of a local emergency issued by the Tehama County Sheriff's Department due to the recent storms that caused flooding and damage to both homes and roads within the county. The declaration was issued by Sheriff Dave Hencratt in his role as the director of emergency services for the county and will be forwarded to the California Emergency Management Agency, but requires adoption by the supervisors within about seven days of the proclamation.
