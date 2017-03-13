Tehama County Senior Nutrition to hos...

Tehama County Senior Nutrition to host spaghetti dinner

Red Bluff >> Tehama County Senior Nutrition Coordinator Juanita Rajanen invited the public and Tehama County Supervisors March 7 to the annual Senior Nutrition Spaghetti Dinner set for May 19. The program serves seniors at both the Red Bluff and Corning senior centers and about 15-23 clients in their homes per route with five routes, Rajanen said. There is still several seniors waiting for an open spot.

