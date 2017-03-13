Tehama County residents recognized fo...

Tehama County residents recognized for service to community

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

A resolution was presented to Al Blomquist for his nearly 41 years of service to Tehama County by Senator Jim Nielsen on behalf of himself and Assemblyman James Gallagher on Friday at the Tehama County Sheriff's Department. Red Bluff >> Resolutions were presented Friday at the Tehama County Sheriff's Department by State Sen. Jim Nielsen on behalf of himself and Assemblyman James Gallagher in honor of the service to their community of two long-time Tehama County residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mon John carter 1
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Feb 21 sickntired of the... 29
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
News Sherri Papini found alive Feb 19 Scorp 11
News Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017 Feb 15 carly 1
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan '17 Wondering 2
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC