Tehama County residents recognized for service to community
A resolution was presented to Al Blomquist for his nearly 41 years of service to Tehama County by Senator Jim Nielsen on behalf of himself and Assemblyman James Gallagher on Friday at the Tehama County Sheriff's Department. Red Bluff >> Resolutions were presented Friday at the Tehama County Sheriff's Department by State Sen. Jim Nielsen on behalf of himself and Assemblyman James Gallagher in honor of the service to their community of two long-time Tehama County residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mon
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Feb 21
|sickntired of the...
|29
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC