Tehama County Job Fair offers opportunities

Susan McFadyen, owner of Lariat Bowl, talks with Christopher Stubbs on Friday at the Tehama County Job Fair hosted by the Tehama County Employment Advisory Council at the Tehama Campus of Shasta College. Red Bluff >> The third annual Tehama County Job Fair was hosted Friday at the Tehama Campus of Shasta College where about 30 employers were on-hand to speak with those seeking jobs on everything from what jobs are available to the resources available to help navigate the job market.

