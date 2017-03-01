Tehama County approves abatement fee waiver for public benefit lands

Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved 4-0, with Supervisor Bob Williams absent due to attending a conference in Washington D.C., the second reading of an ordinance regarding marijuana abatement penalties and cost recovery. The ordinance, which was first presented at the Feb. 7 meeting, specifically focuses on unlawful marijuana cultivation on properties owned or managed by public agencies, public utilities, mutual water companies and certain non-profit organizations or unincorporated associations such as homeowner or property associations.

