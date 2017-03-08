Symphony performs for second annual Marvin Locke Memorial Youth Concert

Narrator Blake Fisher who talks attendees through the interstellar space adventure of the second annual Marvin Locke Memorial Youth Concert on Tuesday at the State Theatre battles Darth Vader during the Star Wars number. Red Bluff >> Tehama County fifth-graders were invited to join the North State Symphony on an “interstellar adventure” into space Tuesday at the State Theatre for the second annual Marvin Locke Memorial Youth Concert.

