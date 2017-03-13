Sunrise Bible Fellowship: Memorization expert to speak Sunday
Nationally recognized expert in bible memorization Professor Tom Meyer from Shasta Bible College will be speaking at Sunrise Bible Fellowship, 956 Jackson St. in Red Bluff, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 19. Meyer has an amazing 20 complete books of the Bible memorized verbatim and will quote from memory a letter from St. Paul as well as comment on the book from his experiences of living in Jerusalem for 1,000 days. Meyer has even quoted the Bible from memory to his friend Chuck Norris and the President of Israel.
