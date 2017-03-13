Sun Country Quilters put contest entries on display
Creativity abounds in Red Bluff this month as members of the Sun Country Quilters Guild prepare for their upcoming biennial quilt show titled “Quilting in the Sun Country.” To kick-off the preparations, 20 members have participated in a Quilt Show Challenge Contest, which included using selected alphabet letters along with the show's theme. Members were free to use any technique or style they liked, including embellishments, embroidery, applique and traditional piecing.
