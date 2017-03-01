Students named to the Deana s List at Simpson University

The following local students were named to the Dean's List: April Allwardt of Red Bluff, Pre-Nursing; Madison Cambra of Cottonwood, Psychology; Kara Goff of Cottonwood, Music; Chelsey Jauregui of Red Bluff, Biology; Zane Medeiros of Red Bluff, Business Adminstration; Autumn Poole of Red Bluff, Pre-Nursing; Jacob Price of Cottonwood, English.

