Spring Bunco Bash planned
The Tehama County Police Activities League and the Tehama County Friends of the Library present a fundraising event at 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Spring Bunco Bash. The event will be held at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge, 355 Gilmore Road.
