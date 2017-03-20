Special meeting set Monday to discuss marijuana regulations

Corning >> The City Council received a presentation Tuesday regarding the passage of Proposition 64, or the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, in preparation for a joint meeting with Red Bluff and the Tehama County Board of Supervisors at 6 p.m. Monday at the supervisors chambers, 727 Oak St. in Red Bluff. The meeting is being held to discuss regulations the two cities and county might enact involving personal cultivation of marijuana and commercial marijuana activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.