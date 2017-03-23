SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show

Red Bluff >> Tehama County after-school program sites and students gathered at the Tehama District Fairgrounds for the 18th annual Highlights Show to let family and community members see what they've been learning with activities that focused on academics, enrichment and recreation. “The overall embracing theme of the Highlights Show was 'Learning Rocks,'” said Safe Education and Recreation For Rural Families Program Administrator Karla Stroman.

