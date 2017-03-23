SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
Red Bluff >> Tehama County after-school program sites and students gathered at the Tehama District Fairgrounds for the 18th annual Highlights Show to let family and community members see what they've been learning with activities that focused on academics, enrichment and recreation. “The overall embracing theme of the Highlights Show was 'Learning Rocks,'” said Safe Education and Recreation For Rural Families Program Administrator Karla Stroman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb '17
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC