Sacred Heart Friday night fish fry dinners to start
Sacred Heart School is scheduled to host its Friday night fish fry dinners every Friday from March 3 through April 7 at the parish hall, 2355 Monroe St. in Red Bluff. The menu includes fish dinners, fish tacos, clam chowder and grilled cheese.
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Feb 21
|sickntired of the...
|29
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Dawn
|26
