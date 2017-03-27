Rosser named artist of the month
Western artist Linda Rosser, noted for her iconic photography of Red Rock and Lane Frost, will be exhibiting her work at the new Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., with a reception planned for 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 31. Red Bluff Art Association's pick for April Artist of the Month, Rosser was raised with the McKenzie-Stover's in Tehama County. Their winter headquarters was the ranch on Dye Creek, now a preserve owned by the State of California, with summer months on one of the ranches in Plumas or Lassen counties.
