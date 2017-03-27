Rio and Cedar streets close due to sinkhole
Crews from Dudley's Excavating Monday fill up a sinkhole that formed Thursday night at the corner of Rio and Cedar streets. Red Bluff >> A sinkhole caused by a possible failed drainage pipe formed Thursday night near 999 Rio St. and the Red Bluff Public Works Department closed the road at the corner of Cedar and Rio streets for repairs.
