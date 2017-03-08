Red Bluffa s River Park receives new playground equipment, surfacing

Red Bluff >> The city has completed upgrades to the Red Bluff's River Park, including new playground equipment and ground re-surfacing, for fiscal year 2016/2017 as part of the voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax increase that went into effect in April 2015. River Park received upgrades to its playground area near the McGlynn Pool with new, safer equipment and engineered wood fiber surfacing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.