Red Bluff Sunrise Rotary hosts annual Surf & Turf

California Highway Patrol Explorer Samantha Madrigal sells tickets to Dave Madrigal Saturday at the Red Bluff Sunrise Rotary Surf & Turf Dinner held at the Red Bluff Veterans Memorial Hall. Red Bluff >> Tickets for the annual Red Bluff Sunrise Rotary Surf & Turf event hosted Saturday at the Red Bluff Veterans Memorial Hall sold out about a week prior to the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.