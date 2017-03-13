Red Bluff Sunrise Rotary hosts annual Surf & Turf
California Highway Patrol Explorer Samantha Madrigal sells tickets to Dave Madrigal Saturday at the Red Bluff Sunrise Rotary Surf & Turf Dinner held at the Red Bluff Veterans Memorial Hall. Red Bluff >> Tickets for the annual Red Bluff Sunrise Rotary Surf & Turf event hosted Saturday at the Red Bluff Veterans Memorial Hall sold out about a week prior to the event.
