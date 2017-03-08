Red Bluff moves forward with Walbridge Sewer improvement project
Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff City Council authorized the city to move forward with the Walbridge Sewer Improvement Project Tuesday and awarded the contract to Walberg, Inc. in the amount of $115,016.94. The city will receive $85,000 from an insurance settlement that will go toward the construction of the sewer improvement project.
Red Bluff Daily News.
