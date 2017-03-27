Red Bluff Kiwanis Easter egg hunt set for Saturday at Jackson Heights
The annual Red Bluff Kiwanis Easter egg hunt is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Jackson Heights School in Red Bluff. Separate areas will be marked for each age group and children will be collecting plastic eggs containing candy.
