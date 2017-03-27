Red Bluff Kiwanis Easter egg hunt set...

Red Bluff Kiwanis Easter egg hunt set for Saturday at Jackson Heights

23 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The annual Red Bluff Kiwanis Easter egg hunt is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Jackson Heights School in Red Bluff. Separate areas will be marked for each age group and children will be collecting plastic eggs containing candy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Red Bluff, CA

