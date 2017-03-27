Red Bluff Junior Round-Up hosts scholarship dinner
Red Bluff Junior Round-Up Junior Queen Gracie Sherrick measures out an arms length of raffle tickets on Saturday at the annual George Growney Debbie Moore Scholarship Dinner held at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge. Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff Jr. Round-Up hosted its annual George Growney and Debbie Moore Memorial Scholarship Dinner Saturday at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge, where the 2017 scholarship winners were announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|12 hr
|Cottonwood resident
|1
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb '17
|carly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC