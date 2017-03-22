Red Bluff High School production of a Godspella debuts Thursday

Jennifer Silvera practices one of her numbers for the Red Bluff High School production of “Godspell” that opens Thursday in the Performing Arts Center. The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff Union High School production of “Godspell” opens at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Performing Arts Center with performances also set for Friday and Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.