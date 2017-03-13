Red Bluff High School crowns Mr. Spartan Saturday
Red Bluff >> Red Bluff Union High School had a field of 11 competitors Saturday for the 24th annual Mr. Spartan competition hosted in the Performing Arts Center, where Gabriel Crooks was crowned the 2017 Mr. Spartan. Crooks, who is the son of James Crooks and Susanna Curry, was also awarded co-Mr. Congeniality, an honor selected by fellow competitors, which he shared with Dillon Garcia, the son of Ronny and Kathy Garcia, who was named first runner up.
