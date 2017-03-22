Red Bluff City Council appoints public works director

Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff City Council has appointed Robin Kampmann as the new public works director, replacing Bruce Henz, who retired in August. Kampmann, an employee of NorthStar Engineering, has been working with the city as an interim public works director and city engineer since September on a contractual basis and has been well received among the city staff, said Richard Crabtree, city manager.

