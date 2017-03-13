Red Bluff Chamber: Cowboy Golf Tournament set for April 21

The annual Cowboy Golf Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, April 21 at Wilcox Oaks Golf Club in Red Bluff. Lots of prizes, fun and have a chance to play with pro rodeo cowboys; $500 closest to pin on hole 18 sponsored by Red Bluff Dodge; vehicle from Growney Motors for closest to pin.

