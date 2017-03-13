Red Bluff Chamber: Cowboy Golf Tourna...

Red Bluff Chamber: Cowboy Golf Tournament set for April 21

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The annual Cowboy Golf Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, April 21 at Wilcox Oaks Golf Club in Red Bluff. Lots of prizes, fun and have a chance to play with pro rodeo cowboys; $500 closest to pin on hole 18 sponsored by Red Bluff Dodge; vehicle from Growney Motors for closest to pin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mon John carter 1
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Feb 21 sickntired of the... 29
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
News Sherri Papini found alive Feb 19 Scorp 11
News Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017 Feb 15 carly 1
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan '17 Wondering 2
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,555,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC